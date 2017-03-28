Iraqi military releases video of Mosul airstrikes

A video released on Tuesday by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense shows alleged Islamic State group positions being attacked by government air strikes. The footage shows plumes of smoke rising above houses believed to be used as hideouts by the extremists. The Ministry of Defense said in a statement attached to the video that the Islamic State group had suffered heavy losses in men and equipment following the attack. The statement did not say when the airstrikes took place.