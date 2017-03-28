Iraqi military releases video of Mosul airstrikes

A video released on Tuesday by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense shows alleged Islamic State group positions being attacked by government air strikes. The footage shows plumes of smoke rising above houses believed to be used as hideouts by the extremists. The Ministry of Defense said in a statement attached to the video that the Islamic State group had suffered heavy losses in men and equipment following the attack. The statement did not say when the airstrikes took place.
Iraqi Ministry of Defense via AP

World

Surveillance video captures vicious hit-and-run attack

Police are searching for a BMW driver who swerved onto a sidewalk and struck a teen girl who was out shopping with her mother before driving off. The teen is recovering from neck and head injuries. Police investigating the hit-and-run released the CCTV footage of the crash which happened on Bromsgrove Street in Birmingham, England.

World

Yachting to Cuba from the United States

Hundreds of yachts that have been sailing from the United States to Cuba since September 2015, when the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a new set of regulations approved by the former Obama administration that opened the door to passenger transportation to the island by sea.

World

Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

Cubans stand across the street from the bridge connecting Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Laredo, Texas, pondering their next move as they hold out hope to find a way to the United States. President Obama announced Thursday the end of the long-standing “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy, which allowed Cubans to remain in the country if they reached U.S. soil.

World

5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

A group of Cubans walk across the bridge to the U.S. border to turn themselves over to the U.S. Border Patrol and request asylum. Up until Thursday, Cubans were allowed to stay legally in the U.S. under the long-standing “wet foot, dry foot” policy.

Nation & World Videos