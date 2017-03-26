World

March 26, 2017 1:13 AM

Bulgarians vote in election unlikely to bring clear winner

The Associated Press
SOFIA, Bulgaria

Bulgarians are heading to the polls for the third time in four years in a snap vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member country closer to Russia.

Polls on Sunday opened at 7 a.m. (0400GMT) and first results from exit polls are expected shortly after they close at 8 p.m. (1700GMT).

Some 6.8 million Bulgarians are eligible to vote in an election widely predicted to bring about a fragile government coalition and a fragmented legislature where nationalist and populist parties could become kingmakers.

Surveys say former Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's center-right GERB party is running neck-and neck with the Socialist Party of ex-communists. Both parties have pledged to improve economic relations with Russia, appealing to voters who feel let down by the EU.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Amazing moment a woman emerges from a terrifying mudslide in Peru

View more video

Nation & World Videos