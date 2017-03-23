World

March 23, 2017 6:47 AM

Eiffel Tower goes dark for London attack victims

The Eiffel Tower in Paris turned off its lights in a show of mourning and support after scores were injured and five killed in a vehicle and knife attack near the United Kingdom’s Parliament Wednesday.

“I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack,” the tower’s Twitter account posted Wednesday, sharing a photo of the tower’s spire shrouded in darkness.

Paris’ mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote in French that “we are united” when she announced she had ordered the lights be switched off at midnight.

Though the Eiffel Tower’s lights are usually dimmed between 1 and 2 a.m. every day, France’s iconic wrought iron tower has used its lights to make international statements of support before, according to the Independent. Late last year, the Eiffel Tower turned off its lights in solidarity with the victims in Aleppo, Syria, and used rainbow-colored lights to mourn the victims of the Orlando gay nightclub shooting last June.

