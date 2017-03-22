The Latest: At least 10 treated on Westminster Bridge

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge Pause

1:15 Manatee, Sarasota commissions discuss greenways

1:17 Battalion chief gives update on hazmat situation at Cortec Corporation

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:11 Babies named Romeo and Juliet, born 18 hours apart

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

4:01 Footage of fatal shooting at Miccosukee Casino

0:33 Lakewood Ranch coach Ryan Kennedy discusses Pablo Garabitos' outing against Mosley