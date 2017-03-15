Spain: Guatemalan official absolved in prisoner's executions

0:13 Judge: 'You’re still his wife with these charges?' Pause

0:37 A visualization of Hurricane Hermine

1:31 Hurricane Hermine causes flooding in Rubonia

0:14 Scary Boston tractor-trailer spin-out caught on camera during snow storm

0:52 Bayshore cancer theory to get closer look

0:47 Manatee County hopes some cats find luck this St. Patrick's Day

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

1:07 Kristen Bell premieres timelapse video at SXSW of malnourished child recovering

1:37 Cop busted for stealing from driver