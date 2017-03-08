Rubble and ash in Mosul museum retaken from Islamic State

1:35 Bradenton's Giana Bisceglia sings the national anthem Pause

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

0:47 A pool is coming to Lincoln Park in Palmetto

1:21 Police say video shows Florida man trying to stab, run over former boss

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

0:50 What is a liquified natural gas heat exchanger?

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

0:52 Pirates pitcher Trevor Willaims on performing in front of military veterans

0:30 Late world-famous architect's exoskeleton tower rises in downtown Miami