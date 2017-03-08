Rubble and ash in Mosul museum retaken from Islamic State

An Iraqi federal policeman inspects the inside of Mosul's heavily damaged museum. Most of the artifacts inside the building appeared to be completely destroyed. The basement level that was the museum's library had been burned. The floors were covered in the ashes of ancient manuscripts, in western Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Ancient destroyed artifacts are seen inside Mosul's heavily damaged museum. Most of the artifacts inside the building appeared to be completely destroyed. The basement level that was the museum's library had been burned. The floors were covered in the ashes of ancient manuscripts, in western Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Ancient destroyed artifacts are seen inside Mosul's heavily damaged museum. Most of the artifacts inside the building appeared to be completely destroyed. The basement level that was the museum's library had been burned. The floors were covered in the ashes of ancient manuscripts, in western Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Burned ancient books and manuscripts are seen inside Mosul's heavily damaged museum. Most of the artifacts inside the building appeared to be completely destroyed. The basement level that was the museum's library had been burned. The floors were covered in the ashes of ancient manuscripts, in western Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
