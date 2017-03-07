Nike announces plans to release the ‘Pro Hijab’ – but not for a while

If you search online for sportswear hijabs, Google has little to offer besides hijabs made of slightly lighter cotton.
That represents a conundrum for athletes who wear the hijab as part of their identity. Even if they aren’t told they have to take off the hijab in order to compete – which has happened – should they put themselves at a disadvantage or remove a piece of clothing that feels like a part of them?
Nike is trying to solve that problem, the company announced Monday, by announcing plans to release the Nike Pro Hijab in spring 2018. The athletic wear hijab is a single layer of lightweight polyester, made specifically so it’s breathable but also remains opaque, which is a requirement for hijab-wearing women. It took 13 months to design and Nike did not specify in statements why the final product wouldn’t be available to the public for another year.
“The Nike Pro Hijab was designed as a direct result of our athletes telling us they needed this product to perform better, and we hope that it will help athletes around the world do just that,” Global Nike Spokeswoman Megan Saalfeld told Al Arabiya English.
The design is especially important given the hijab’s popularity in the Middle East, where some countries can reach temperatures of 130 degrees in the summer.
“We live in the hottest countries in the world so covering the neck area specifically is always going to be a challenge,” said Nike+ Run Club Coach Manal Rostom, an athlete from Egypt who was one of the first to test the Pro Hijab. “For many women, running more than 3K (1.8 miles) in the heat is almost suffocating.”
Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari said in a statement to CNN that she was “thrilled and a bit emotional” to find out about the Pro Hijab.
“I’ve tried so many different hijabs for performance, and ... so few of them actually work for me,” Lari said. “But once I put it on and took it for a spin on the ice, I was blown away by the fit and the light weight.”
Nike released an ad that went viral in the Middle Eastern region in February that featured professional and everyday female athletes from the Arab world. It asked, “What will they say about you?” a rhetorical question familiar to many young women in the Middle East.
Nike confirmed to Al Arabiya English that the ad was a precursor to the Pro Hijab announcement.
Women sporting a hijab in social media photos expressed excitement for the news.
