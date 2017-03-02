World

March 2, 2017 12:52 PM

Authorities close off part of Brussels to check suspect car

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

Belgian authorities have closed off part of the center of Brussels and a subway station after a suspect was detained with gas canisters in the trunk of his car.

Saint Gilles mayor Charles Picque told local radio that the driver was stopped after a speeding infraction. Police went on alert after the canisters were found.

The local transport authority said late Thursday that the Porte de Hal metro station closed on police orders, while a perimeter was established above ground as media reported an anti-bomb squad was brought in.

Belgian security services have been on high alert since suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and subway last March 22, killing 32 people.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power

View more video

Nation & World Videos