The Latest: Indonesia: Suspect was paid $90 to attack Kim

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do. Pause

1:20 Lakewood Ranch's announcer delivers a powerful national anthem before Friday's basketball region final

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

0:44 How LECOM Park's new metal detectors will affect you at Pirates spring training

1:22 Puppies and animal advocates visit elementary school students

0:34 Here's what 3 weeks of storms slamming into California looks like from space

2:20 One year after a community took back their neighborhood from criminals.

0:41 Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball heading to first state final four

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?