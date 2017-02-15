Pentagon chief says NATO members must boost defense spending

3:16 Anti-mining group claims FDEP didn't investigate suspicious water levels before sinkhole Pause

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

0:46 Dozens rally after arrest of first ‘Dreamer’ protected by Obama’s DACA order

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

3:46 Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:33 The Pittsburgh Pirates begin spring training workouts at Pirate City

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess