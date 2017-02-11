The Latest: S. Korea says it will respond to North's missile

0:46 Passengers save girl who fell between train and platform Pause

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

2:21 Yachting to Cuba from the United States

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:03 Cuban woman denied U.S. entry fears a violent return home

0:44 Deadly attack on festival goers at Mexican resort nightclub

0:16 Surveillance video appears to show cabbie throwing woman from car

2:08 Coast Guard rescues seven boaters by helicopter in water just west of Anse-Rouge, Haiti