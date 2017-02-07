Passengers save girl who fell between train and platform

CCTV footage captured the moment a little girl fell into a platform gap at a railway station just one minute before the train was due to depart.
5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

A group of Cubans walk across the bridge to the U.S. border to turn themselves over to the U.S. Border Patrol and request asylum. Up until Thursday, Cubans were allowed to stay legally in the U.S. under the long-standing “wet foot, dry foot” policy.

Looting and chaos continue in Venezuela

Venezuela has been wracked by an economic crisis with soaring inflation and shortages of commercial goods. Most economists blame the woes on price controls, falling prices for oil exports, heavy government spending and production-crippling policies that gave Venezuelans lots of money but little purchasing power.

