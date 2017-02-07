Passengers save girl who fell between train and platform

A group of Cubans walk across the bridge to the U.S. border to turn themselves over to the U.S. Border Patrol and request asylum. Up until Thursday, Cubans were allowed to stay legally in the U.S. under the long-standing “wet foot, dry foot” policy.
With her back to the bridge that connects Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to the U.S., Idiana Laurencio gives an emotional appeal, saying she fears returning to Cuba after being denied entry to the U.S. “They will put me someplace, shut me in and beat me,” she said.
Venezuela has been wracked by an economic crisis with soaring inflation and shortages of commercial goods. Most economists blame the woes on price controls, falling prices for oil exports, heavy government spending and production-crippling policies that gave Venezuelans lots of money but little purchasing power.