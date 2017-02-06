Netanyahu meets UK's May for talks on Iran, settlements

0:45 Braden River basketball ready to make noise in the district tournament Pause

1:04 Manatee County students win big at budgeting

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

0:43 Lee Daniel breaks down win at Bradenton Area River Regatta

2:13 Cleanup final act of Bradenton Area River Regatta

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts