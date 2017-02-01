Party: Congolese opposition leader Tshisekedi dies at 84

Congo's opposition icon Etienne Tshisekedi, who pushed for democratic reforms in the vast Central African nation for decades and once declared himself president after saying the election was rigged by the incumbent, has died, his political party said late Wednesday. He was 84.
Tshisekedi's death comes at a politically fragile moment for Congo, where the opposition protested for months to get President Joseph Kabila to agree to step down. The parties signed a deal, but it has yet to be implemented, and the stalemate already has worried observers.
Tshisekedi was seeking medical treatment in Belgium at the time of his death. He has long battled rumors of ill health because of complications from diabetes. In 2010, he walked the 15 miles (25 kilometers) from the airport to his suburban home in Kinshasa upon his triumphant return from medical treatment abroad.
He formed Congo's first opposition party in 1982 — the Union for Democracy and Social Progress or USDPS — to combat the longtime dictatorship of Mobutu Sese Seko.
Most recently, he had been Kabila's most outspoken critic, at one point last year accusing the president of "treason" for not stepping down at the end of his mandate. A court ruled that Kabila could stay on until the next election is held, although critics say that court was biased.
"I launch a solemn appeal to the Congolese people to not recognize the illegal and illegitimate authority of Joseph Kabila and to peacefully resist a coup d'état that was carried out with the blessing of the constitutional court," Tshisekedi said in a message carried on YouTube in December.
With his death, Tshisekedi did not live to see whether Kabila will make good on his promise to leave by the end of 2017.
Even in his 80s, Tshisekedi had continued his advocacy, though he appeared somewhat frail in late July when he spoke at a rally upon his return to Congo after several years abroad. His son, Felix, has also become a prominent political figure and headed the coalition of opposition parties known as the Rassemblement.
Tshisekedi was active on the political scene for decades, serving several times briefly as a prime minister under Mobutu. He went into exile in November 2000 after repeated clashes with the government of Joseph Kabila's father, Laurent, who was assassinated the following year. At one point, Tshisekedi was banished to internal exile in his home village about 700 kilometers (435 miles) west of the capital.
But he made a triumphant return in 2003. When Congo finally prepared to held its first multiparty election in four decades, Tshisekedi initially asked his supporters not to register as voters, claiming the negotiations were flawed. He later backtracked and announced he would contest the presidency in the landmark 2006 vote, but only if voter enrollment were reopened to allow his supporters to register. Congo's electoral commission refused, saying there was no time.
Tshisekedi then took on Kabila in the 2011 presidential race and contested the election after Kabila was declared the winner.
"I reject these results, and in fact I see them as a provocation against our people," the opposition leader told The Associated Press at the time. "His term is finished. I am the president. I am the one who got the votes of the people."
