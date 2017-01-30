5 troops reported killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine

0:26 Bailey Sikkema discusses Bradenton Christian girls basketball's breakthrough season Pause

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

4:57 Fan favorite Pirates national anthem auditions