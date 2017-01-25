SKorean prosecutors plan to search impeached leader's office

0:56 Burglars steal $115K worth of cigarettes in Miami Pause

0:51 Press Secretary Spicer: President believes millions voted illegally

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

2:10 Manatee Players announce 2017-2018 shows

4:19 Endangered right whale rescued from fishing rope off Florida's coast

0:32 Jeff Maultsby says proposed North Port stadium won't hurt local businesses

0:33 Feld Entertainment executives talk about the future for circus animals

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:51 Out-of-Door Academy clamps down to beat Saint Stephen's in girls soccer district title