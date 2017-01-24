Did an earthquake shrink Mount Everest? India is going to check.

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case Pause

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

2:37 Marco Rubio explains his decision to support Tillerson

2:10 Manatee Players announce 2017-2018 shows

1:29 Students art work to hit the auction block

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of mosque to offend Muslims

0:33 Feld Entertainment executives talk about the future for circus animals

2:51 Bad storm downs trees, damages homes in Miami area

2:11 Former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks in Sarasota