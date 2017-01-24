Bodies of 5 Haitian migrants found floating in water off Turks and Caicos

At least five undocumented migrants are dead in the Turks and Caicos Islands after police found bodies floating in the water early Tuesday morning.
The migrants are believed to be Haitian, said Royal Turks and Caicos police spokesman Kevin Clarke.
Clarke said police received a call at 6:34 a.m. about people seen “running into the bushes on the northwest point of Providenciales.”
Immigration and police officers were immediately dispatched. When they arrived, they saw bodies floating in the water from the shoreline. At least five later washed ashore, Clarke confirmed.
A small fishing boat, painted in the blue and red colors of the Haitian flag, was also seen capsized along the beach. Clarke said police officers have yet to confirm if that is the boat on which the migrants traveled.
“It’s a very small boat,” he said. “We still don’t know how many persons came.”
Finding the surviving migrants has been difficult. The northwest point is a secluded area of the island with dense foliage.
”It will take a while before they reach anywhere where most persons are living,” Clarke said.
