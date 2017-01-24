Kyrgyz court confirms life sentence for journalist

2:54 The Rotary Club of Bradenton award $26,250 in grants Pause

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

2:10 Manatee Players announce 2017-2018 shows

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

2:11 Former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks in Sarasota

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

0:33 Feld Entertainment executives talk about the future for circus animals

2:32 Local businesses are now thinking a lot about employee wellness

2:51 Bad storm downs trees, damages homes in Miami area