Silence, mourning since fatal crash turn to hope at Chapeco

1:12 Video: 'El Chapo' gets fingerprinted Pause

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

1:07 Local sewing guild chapter uses fair to teach sewing to next generation

2:50 Suspected Orlando cop killer makes his first court appearance after arrest

0:31 New York City woman run over by school bus

1:59 Third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is Feb. 4

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise

1:28 Florida tourists film gator jumping into their boat, getting stuck in the railing