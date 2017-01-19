Mexico extraditing drug lord ‘El Chapo’ Guzman to U.S.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was extradited from Mexico to the U.S.
The U.S. sought Guzman’s extradition on multiple charges of drug trafficking and murder in several states. The extradition request was approved by a Mexican judge in October.
Guzman escaped prison in 2001 after bribing Mexican prison guards, and again in 2014 when he exited through a nearly 1-mile tunnel dug beneath his jail sell. He was captured a third time in 2016 after six months on the run.
