Asian stocks directionless, dollar steadies after slide

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you Pause

1:24 Manatee County Fair 2017 goat show

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

0:56 Airport shooting suspect transferred from Broward jail to the federal courthouse for hearing

1:50 IMG Academy's Rellah Boothe gets emotional receiving McDonald's All-American Game jersey

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

0:15 Gunshots are heard during the MLK Day celebration

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

1:36 Cars 3 from PIXAR - Extended Look