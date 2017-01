Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

Cubans stand across the street from the bridge connecting Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Laredo, Texas, pondering their next move as they hold out hope to find a way to the United States. President Obama announced Thursday the end of the long-standing “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy, which allowed Cubans to remain in the country if they reached U.S. soil.