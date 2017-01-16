AP PHOTOS: Migrants in Belgrade endure week in nasty weather

In this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 photo, a migrant washes himself outside a crumbling warehouse that has served as a makeshift shelter in Belgrade, Serbia. It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade while trying to move on toward Western Europe. When the weather suddenly turned nasty it sent temperatures plummeting way below zero and cold wind started to blow pushing into every corner of make-shift migrant shelter.
Darko Vojinovic
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 photo, a migrant warms up by a fire inside a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men trying to reach Western Europe in Belgrade, Serbia.
In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 photo, migrants squat in the snow as they eat warm meals distributed by aid groups as others queue for their portion outside a crumbling warehouse that has served as a makeshift shelter in Belgrade, Serbia. It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade while trying to move on toward Western Europe.
In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 photo, two migrants carry a wooden railway track to use as firewood inside a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men trying to reach Western Europe in Belgrade, Serbia. It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade while trying to move on toward Western Europe.
In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 photo, migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade while trying to move on toward Western Europe.
In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 photo, a migrant walks through a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men wishing to reach Western Europe, in Belgrade, Serbia.
In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 photo, a migrant passes by a graffiti reading "The problem is borders" on a wall of a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men trying to reach Western Europe in Belgrade, Serbia. It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade while trying to move on toward Western Europe.
In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 photo, a migrant eats donated food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade while trying to move on toward Western Europe.
In this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 photo, migrants wash themselves outside a crumbling warehouse that has served as a makeshift shelter in Belgrade, Serbia. It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade while trying to move on toward Western Europe.
In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 photo, a migrant shaves himself inside a warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men trying to reach Western Europe in Belgrade, Serbia. Wrapped in blankets, people huddled next to each other desperately trying to keep warm by the fires they lit inside and outside the building.
In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 photo, migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade while trying to move on toward Western Europe.
In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 photo, migrants sleep inside a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men trying to reach Western Europe in Belgrade, Serbia. Wrapped in blankets, people huddled next to each other desperately trying to keep warm by the fires they lit inside and outside the building.
In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 photo, a migrant walks outside a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men trying to reach Western Europe in Belgrade, Serbia. It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade while trying to move on toward Western Europe.
In this Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 photo, migrants warm themselves by the fire in an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade while trying to move on toward Western Europe.
In this Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 photo, a migrant stands in an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade while trying to move on toward Western Europe. When the weather suddenly turned nasty it sent temperatures plummeting way below zero and cold wind started to blow pushing into every corner of make-shift migrant shelter.
In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 photo, Migrants warms themselves up by a fire next to a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men trying to reach Western Europe in Belgrade, Serbia. It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in the Serbian capital of Belgrade while trying to move on toward Western Europe. Wrapped in blankets, people huddled next to each other desperately trying to keep warm by the fires they lit inside and outside the building.
