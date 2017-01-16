Egypt court rules against handing islands to Saudi Arabia

2:19 Circus fans at the Ringling Circus Museum in Sarasota reflect on dramatic news Pause

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

0:57 Cops and kids swap stories over cafeteria food

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote 'no' in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

0:30 Snapchat video shows Jimmy John's workers playing with dough

0:03 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

0:59 East Bradenton's stinky situation

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe