A new road will make getting to Stonehenge easier. It may also ruin Stonehenge.

2:56 Obama: 'This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance' Pause

1:07 Christmas Eve hit-and-run on Miami Beach

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

1:58 Air Force and USDA researching vultures, helping them to stay away from aircraft

1:32 Manatee-Sarasota medicial community pushes for more adolescents to get vaccinated against HPV

0:36 Golf tip: Hitting accurate iron shots

0:30 Snapchat video shows Jimmy John's workers playing with dough

0:59 East Bradenton's stinky situation

1:03 Manatee alumnus Thor Miller pursuing NFL dream