Surveillance video appears to show cabbie throwing woman from car

Venezuela has been wracked by an economic crisis with soaring inflation and shortages of commercial goods. Most economists blame the woes on price controls, falling prices for oil exports, heavy government spending and production-crippling policies that gave Venezuelans lots of money but little purchasing power.
Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning.
The pilot of the chartered plane carrying a Brazilian football team told air traffic controllers he had run out of fuel before crashing into the Andes, according to a recording of the final minutes of the doomed flight.