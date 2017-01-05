Japan recalls envoy to South Korea over comfort-woman statue

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested Pause

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:27 Bradenton-based Woodruff and Sons construction company celebrates founder and 70 years of business

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table

0:49 Gene Gallo reflects on the loss of his wife

0:55 Trailer Estates resident recalls the morning he lost his home to a fire

1:22 Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame