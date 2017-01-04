Indonesia suspends military cooperation with Australia

3:31 'I'm not Sheriff Steube, I'm not Charlie Wells': Rick Wells is sworn in as Manatee Sheriff Pause

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1? Springsteen? Adele? Bieber? McCartney?

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

1:16 New 'Opn' hearing aid by Oticon is basically a computer

2:22 All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year T.C. Smith discusses the honor

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

0:41 Making of the All-Area Football Team Photo/Video Shoot

2:25 Kerry defends Obama's UN vote