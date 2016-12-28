For just $184,000, you can stay in 2016 for a few extra hours — if you really want to

0:31 Starbucks trashed by woman upset she didn't get bus change Pause

0:55 Woman saves neighbor's 80-pound mastiff in Christmas day fire

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

1:22 Acapulco Tropical co-owner on opening second Bradenton location

0:36 Mountain of garbage forms at Palmetto Trace Apartments

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

2:15 Kids ask Miami-Dade mayor to make it a sanctuary county

0:41 Making of the All-Area Football Team Photo/Video Shoot

1:16 Miami singers get their shot at being part of Hamilton