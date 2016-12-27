The Latest: Pilot says first data from black box very soon

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? Pause

2:21 Mother and daughter arrested after reporting assault: 'That could have been anybody'

0:29 Bayshore beats Sickles on buzzer-beater at Lady Ram Jam Tournament

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:56 Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:51 Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market

0:52 The Taiwan issue explained

0:47 Ghostlike octopod discovered deep underwater in Hawaii