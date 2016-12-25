Pope wishes Christmas peace for those scarred by war, terror

0:25 Desmond Blue making best of football second chance Pause

0:51 Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:29 Bayshore beats Sickles on buzzer-beater at Lady Ram Jam Tournament

0:56 Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee

2:21 Mother and daughter arrested after reporting assault: 'That could have been anybody'

1:16 Miami singers get their shot at being part of Hamilton

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds