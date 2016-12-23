Philippines warned of rainy Christmas from tropical storm

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested Pause

0:29 Bayshore beats Sickles on buzzer-beater at Lady Ram Jam Tournament

1:54 Sharp words fly between North Carolina senators during HB2 debate

1:51 Manatee County Area Transit driver wins top state award

1:25 Water's Edge of Bradenton resident on life in retirement community

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

1:01 Santa goes swimming with sharks

0:47 Gator Lounge gives 67 bikes to familes for Christmas