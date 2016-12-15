Ill 9-year-old had ovary frozen before becoming infertile; years later she has a baby

1:01 Video shows Coast Guard's surveillance and boarding of suspected smugglers boat Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

3:26 Sarasota police sergeant captures gator in resident's yard

4:54 More than 40 weapons stolen in smash-and-grab at Tampa gun store

1:22 Crew from Air Station Clearwater rescues Haitians on raft

0:50 Palmetto comes up short against Booker with missed free throws

0:47 Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man

1:38 Two Bradenton men arrested on sexual abuse charges