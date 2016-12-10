Explosions outside soccer stadium in Turkey injure at least 20 officers

City of Bradenton to offer transgender transitional services to employees

Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team

Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Millie and Miracles are inseparable

Trump Therapy: With love from abroad

Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

2:08