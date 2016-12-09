If you’re still using the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung is making a big change to stop you

Believe it or not, there are still people out there who own and use the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, also known as the smartphone that has the unfortunate minor defect of catching on fire after the batteries explode.
Back in mid-October, reports circulated that more than one million phone owners had not yet handed in their devices, despite the fact that they had been banned on U.S. flights and Samsung had offered to exchange them for other phones. Since then, Samsung reports that more than 93 percent of the phones have been taken off the streets.
But there are still a few holdouts among us who are so attached to their phones/fire hazards that they refuse to heed any recall, according to the Wall Street Journal. And Samsung is done trying to convince those people to voluntarily surrender their devices.
Instead, they are now pushing a software update that will make the Galaxy Note 7 the equivalent of a fancy, high-tech brick.
In a statement published to the company’s website Friday, Samsung announced a plan to force all remaining Galaxy Note 7s to download a software update that will prevent the device from charging or working on mobile networks. That update is slated to begin Dec. 19 and will roll out over 30 days.
The announcement confirms earlier reports from The Verge and the BBC that included messages popping up on the phones telling owners they could not charge their phone past a certain percentage and that they would soon be unusable.
According to USA Today, 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s were sold worldwide, which means that based off Samsung’s 93 percent figure, there are still upwards of 150,000 devices still out there.
However, one huge communications company has pushed back against the coming software update. Verizon issued a statement Friday saying it does not want to leave unprepared customers without a phone.
“Verizon will not be taking part in this update because of the added risk this could pose to Galaxy Note7 users that do not have another device to switch to,” the statement read. “We will not push a software upgrade that will eliminate the ability for the Note7 to work as a mobile device in the heart of the holiday travel season. We do not want to make it impossible to contact family, first responders or medical professionals in an emergency situation.”
At the same time, Verizon urged customers who still own a Note 7 to return it in exchange for a refund or a new phone.
