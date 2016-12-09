The Latest: South Korean lawmakers vote to impeach president

6:07 Courtroom surveillance video: Anthony Kidd attempts to escape from custody Pause

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:24 Lakewood Ranch's high-profile star leads Mustangs to D.C.

1:33 'Flight To The North Pole' brings Santa to SRQ

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:23 Braden River, Palmetto trade buzzer-beaters in boys basketball

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.