Biden says world will look to liberal Trudeau

6:07 Courtroom surveillance video: Anthony Kidd attempts to escape from custody Pause

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee

1:03 After first escape attempt fails, Florida convict tries again

0:24 Lakewood Ranch's high-profile star leads Mustangs to D.C.

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:55 Trump Therapy: With love from abroad

1:19 Two women abduct, robs other women, police say