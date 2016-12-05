That officer who threatened drunk drivers with Nickelback? He says he's sorry

0:49 How many "Merry Christmas" greetings can you find in this video? Pause

1:39 Larry McCray kicks off Bradenton Blues Festival

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

1:31 Former New York Met Darryl Strawberry brings intense message to The Source Church

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

1:35 Miomir Kecmanovic, Maria Lourdes Carle win Eddie Herr ITF titles

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

2:50 Andres Avalos Jr. charged with killing wife, 2 others in December 2014

0:35 Miomir Kecmanovic fends of Ergi Kirkin to reach Eddie Herr final