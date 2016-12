Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro

Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning.