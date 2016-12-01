Thousands join blasphemy protest in Indonesian capital

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death Pause

2:44 Flooding concerns remain for Ware's Creek residents.

1:44 Parrish couple adovcates for medical marijuana

1:02 Tennessee wildfires, caused by humans, destroyed at least 400 homes

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:08 Rev. John Foulkrod of Palmetto Presbyterian Church wants to help people with holiday blues

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl