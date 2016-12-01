Victoria's Secret fashion show highlights

Incredible footage of a giant waterspout off the coast of Valencia, Spain was captured during a major storm at approximately 10 a.m. on November 26. The sea-faring twister may have reached wind speeds of more than 50 mph, but didn't cause any damage.
WARNING: Graphic content. Rescue workers removed bodies of victims from the wreckage of a plane that crashed in a mountainous area of Colombia on Tuesday. The charter airplane, which was carrying Brazilian first division soccer club Chapecoense team, crashed near Medellin, killing 75 passengers on board.
Thousands of Cubans visited a memorial to Fidel Castro in Havana's Plaza of the Revolution on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, as the nation plunged into a week of services bidding farewell to the man who ruled the country for nearly half a century.
Video shows rescuers digging into the rubble to free a dog that emerged covered in dust and looking dazed but unharmed. The dog was buried alive after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Italy over the weekend.
Night vision cameras have captured footage of an endangered baby giant jumping rat that was born in July -- the first of its kind to ever be born at Chester Zoo. Also known as the Malagasy jumping rat, they are the largest rodent found on the island of Madagascar and share traits similar to those of a kangaroo.