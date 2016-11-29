Catholic Church launches Tinder-like app to appeal to sinners

When you think of the sacrament of confession, Tinder probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind.
But thanks to one Scottish Diocese, Catholics now have a Tinder-like app to help guide them to the nearest church and available confessional. The Catholic App, which some have dubbed “Sindr,” is now active in the Archdiocese of St. Andrews and Edinburgh.
“This is a little bit of smart technology that could make a big impact on how the Catholic Church brings the mercy of God and the joy of the Gospel to our contemporary world,” the diocese’s Archbishop Leo Cushley said when he launched the app in front of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome last week, according to Vatican Radio.
The GPS-enabled confession finder will go live in early 2017 to mark the beginning of the Catholic Church’s Year of Mercy. Cushley said Pope Francis’s instructions to be “imaginative” about how to celebrate the year inspired him to come up with the app.
Dioceses that want the technology available in their area can request it on the app’s website and will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.
Dr. Maciej Zurawski, founder and CEO of Musemantik, the Scottish technology company that helped develop the app, said such technology aims to be so engaging it actually influences a person’s behavior.
“There are already plenty of apps for optimizing your physical health,” Zurawski said. “But we believe that much more engaging apps are needed for spiritual well-being. They have the potential to change and deepen how we grow spiritually.”
