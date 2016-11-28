How will history remember Fidel Castro?

Night vision cameras have captured footage of an endangered baby giant jumping rat that was born in July -- the first of its kind to ever be born at Chester Zoo. Also known as the Malagasy jumping rat, they are the largest rodent found on the island of Madagascar and share traits similar to those of a kangaroo.
Costa Rica’s Turrialba volcano erupted multiple times on Monday, throwing a plume of ash and gas up to 4,000 meters (2.4 miles) into the air and grounding flights. Ash fell on the landscape below prompting local authorities to issue a warning for people to limit their exposure and to avoid breathing in the dust.
United Nations Refugee Agency Special Envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt met with Syrian refugee families in Jordan on September 9, just days ahead of this year’s UN General Assembly. During her visit she urged world leaders to put “the fundamental root causes of the Syria conflict…at the center of the discussion” at the UN meeting on September 15.