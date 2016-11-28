How will history remember Fidel Castro?

Former Communist Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is dead at 90. His brother Raul announced the death on Nov. 25, 2016.

Giant jumping rat baby born at Chester Zoo in England

Night vision cameras have captured footage of an endangered baby giant jumping rat that was born in July -- the first of its kind to ever be born at Chester Zoo. Also known as the Malagasy jumping rat, they are the largest rodent found on the island of Madagascar and share traits similar to those of a kangaroo.

Shimon Peres: 1923-2016

A look at the life and career of Mr. Peres, a former Israeli prime minister and president, featuring commentary from Clyde Haberman, a former Jerusalem bureau chief for The New York Times.

Volcano eruption shuts down Costa Rica's main airport

Costa Rica’s Turrialba volcano erupted multiple times on Monday, throwing a plume of ash and gas up to 4,000 meters (2.4 miles) into the air and grounding flights. Ash fell on the landscape below prompting local authorities to issue a warning for people to limit their exposure and to avoid breathing in the dust.

