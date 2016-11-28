South Korea president accepts justice minister's resignation

South Korea's embattled president has accepted the resignation of her justice minister, the latest in a series of personnel reshuffles she's made amid a political scandal that's threatening her leadership.
Justice Minister Kim Hyun-woong and a senior presidential adviser offered to resign last week after prosecutors directly linked President Park Geun-hye to alleged misdeeds by her jailed confidante at the center of the scandal.
Park's office said Monday she's accepted Kim's resignation but withheld the one by her adviser.
Park has already fired eight of her presidential aides and nominated a new prime minister to try to regain public trust. But South Koreans have rallied in Seoul for five straight weekends, calling for her ouster.
Main opposition parties will meet Wednesday to determine when to push for Park's parliamentary impeachment.
Comments