Syrian troops capture major Aleppo neighborhood

1:52 Wild West re-enactment delights railroad fans in Parrish Pause

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem

2:08 Fans speak out on Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand during the national anthem