November 27, 2016 11:02 PM

Manila police safely detonate suspected bomb near US Embassy

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Manila police detonated a suspected bomb found Monday in a trash bin just a few meters (yards) from the U.S. Embassy, snarling morning traffic after authorities closed a portion of a major boulevard where the device was found. No one was reported hurt in the incident.

Two explosions were heard as a bomb disposal unit detonated what police described as a suspicious package believed to be an improvised explosive device.

Street sweeper Winniefreda Francisco says she called police after finding a cellphone attached to a bottle-like cylinder wrapped in black, with wires connecting the cylinder to the phone. It was not immediately clear if the device found was really a bomb.

Manila police spokeswoman Marissa Bruno would not give further details, saying a statement will be issued later.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority official Frisco San Juan Jr. said they had to divert traffic from a portion of Roxas Boulevard fronting the embassy. The closed lane of the road was reopened after police declared the area safe.

