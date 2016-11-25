Which nations could be next to join the global nuclear club?

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto Pause

0:30 Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County VP of Operations Beth Work talks about Christmas tree sales

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

3:36 Kidnapped California mom released by captor, reunited with family, sheriff says

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:10 Tweeting about Kanye West: How to get retweeted 10,500 times

3:55 South Carolina governor says she had a 'very nice meeting' with Trump

1:11 Florida governor: Part of Miami Beach is Zika free

1:06 Thanksgiving Day shopping at the Ellenton Premium Outlets