Kenya police kill 4 suspected extremists at Somali border

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl Pause

1:00 Samoset students set off to read 6,000 books

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:05 Chief medical examiner talks to local group about current trends in IV drug use

3:43 Musician Maurice Myers makes thank you video for Lakewood Ranch doctor who repaired his thumb

1:19 Man wrestles with panda after entering zoo enclosure

0:21 Video captures moment plane crashes

0:40 Judge in El Chapo trial in Mexico assassinated on street

0:28 Giant jumping rat baby born at Chester Zoo in England