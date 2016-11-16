How a Honduras tourist island figured in Venezuela first nephews’ drug plan

One of the nephews of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, promised the “merchandise” would not be delivered late because the plane would depart from the presidential hangar at the Caracas airport whenever he instructed, according to recordings played at the drug trial.
“I have control,” said Francisco Flores in the recording.
According to the audio and video recordings, Flores also approved of the plans alleged drug traffickers in Honduras had set up to receive his plane and boasted the merchandise would be packed nicely in new suitcases.
Federal prosecutors played the recordings as part of the federal criminal trial against Flores and his cousin Efrain Campo to show that there was an alleged plan to receive a shipment of drugs in Honduras. They also called to the stand an air traffic controller who said he’d helped devise the plan for the drugs to arrive in Honduras before they were allegedly to be transported to the United States. Another confidential informant who was at the meeting with Flores confirmed the plan.
Flores, 31, and Campo, 30, face charges that they conspired to smuggle 800 kilos of cocaine into the United States in a case that has added tension in the already troubled U.S.-Venezuela relationship.
Carlos Guzman, the Honduran air traffic controller, testified that he and another airport worker at the Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport on the island of Roatán off the northern coast of Honduras had organized a plan on Nov. 5 to receive the shipment, which was to arrive 10 days later. The drugs, he said, would be unloaded and carried to an awaiting speed boat to be taken to the Honduran coast. It would then be transported to Mexico and then the United States, Guzman said. Neither Flores or Campo were at that meeting.
The defense objected to Guzman’s testimony, arguing that it was irrelevant since Guzman never met or communicated with the defendants. Guzman admitted on the stand to defense attorney John Zach that the first time he saw the defendants was in court on Wednesday.
Zach, who represents Campo, and David Roday, who represents Flores, said Gomez was motivated to help prosecutors convict the defendants in hopes of getting a reduced sentence. He faces 10 years to life in prison for his involvement in this and other drug schemes. Gomez admitted to helping more than 50 drug planes land at the Roatán airport. He was usually paid $10,000 per plane, he said.
Juan Gomez, a confidential informant, then took the stand to help Assistant U.S. Attorney Emil J. Bove III describe the recordings from a Nov. 6 meeting that Gomez and Flores attended. Guzman was not at that meeting, but another airport worker, Roberto De Jesus Soto Garcia, was.
Soto Garcia, who has been named a co-defendant, has also been charged with conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States. The United States is seeking his extradition.
In the Nov. 6 meeting, Soto explained to Flores that his plane would need to arrive between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15. It needed to be Sunday because few flights arrived and many of the high level security officers didn’t work. It needed to be after 4:30 because of the work shifts, but before 6 p.m. when it got dark. Soto pressed Flores not to be late, noting that the airport didn’t have lights because of a power problem. That was when Flores assured him that he controlled the departure from the presidential hangar.
Soto said he and his associates would wait for them at the tip of the runway. They needed just 20 minutes to unload and refuel the plane so it could leave.
“We really need 10 minutes to remove the sweets from the plane,” Soto said in the recording.
Soto encouraged Flores to bring along four people who could act as tourists and be dropped off by the plane. That way the aircraft would escape suspicion and also bring another load of alleged drugs when it returned to pick them up. Roatán is known as a popular snorkeling and scuba diving location in Honduras.
Flores asked several questions about possible problems, but Soto assured him as long as he arrived on time everything would be fine. He told Flores that anyone who they came in contact with, including law enforcement, would be in on the scheme. The only problems Soto said he could not account for was weather or an “act of God” or the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents. Plan B, Soto said, was that the plane would land on a dirt strip in the mountains. He said that was only in event of an emergency.
Defense lawyers were expected to cross examine Gomez Wednesday afternoon.
Email: fordonez@mcclatchydc.com; Twitter: @francoordonez.
